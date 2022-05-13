Brittney Griner’s pretrial detention in Russia has been extended by a month, Russian state news reports

By Anna Chernova, CNN

The arrest of US Olympic basketball champion Brittney Griner on charges of drug smuggling has been extended until June 18 by the Khimki Court of the Moscow Region, Russian state news agency TASS reported Friday, citing the press service of the court.

“The court granted the petition of the investigation and extended the term of detention of US citizen (Griner) until June 18,” the court said, according to TASS.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

