76ers need better Harden, healthy Embiid to contend in East

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers went 51-31 and lost in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Sixers basketball President Daryl Morey said Doc Rivers will return for a third season as coach. Morey also said the 76ers plan to sign James Harden to a contract after they acquired him in a trade with Brooklyn. The rest of the roster is fair game outside of Joel Embid and Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers lost in the Eastern Conference second round four times since 2018 and were swept in the first round in 2020. The Sixers haven’t advanced past the second round since 2001.