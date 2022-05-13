’19 Kids and Counting’ star Josh Duggar child porn trial in sentencing phase

By Adam Roberts

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Prosecuting and defense attorneys made their arguments for how former reality TV star and Arkansas business owner Josh Duggar should be sentenced on his receipt of child pornography conviction.

The prosecutors want the judge to sentence Duggar to 20 years in prison, the maximum allowed. Duggar’s attorneys are asking for five years in prison.

Last year, a federal jury found Duggar guilty on two charges: Receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Each of these charges carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines. However, District Judge Timothy Brooks will rely on only one of the charges in determining the sentence.

Receipt of child pornography is considered the more severe of the two charges, and so that is the one Brooks will use.

Prosecutors argue that alleged prior acts of sexual abuse, the nature of the pornography Duggar viewed and the number of images involved warrant the maximum sentence.

Defense attorneys argue that Duggar has lived an admirable life and faced unique challenges that come with being in the public spotlight since he was a child. He had never been convicted of a criminal offense before and is devoted to his family.

Brooks is scheduled to announce the sentence on May 25, 2022.

Joshua Duggar is the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children, and was a star on the television show “19 Kids and Counting.”

Joshua served as executive director of the Family Research Council, and led rallies against LGBTQ rights, including a seven-state “Faith, Family, Freedom” tour.

He resigned from the Family Research Council after sexual misconduct allegations made when he was a juvenile were reported. Duggar went into what his family called “long-term rehab.”

