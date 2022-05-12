Twitter announces partial hiring freeze and senior exec exits

By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Twitter is halting hiring and parting ways with two senior leaders as it awaits a pending acquisition by Elon Musk.

The company is pausing most hiring and backfills, except for “business critical” roles, and pulling back on other non-labor costs, Twitter spokesperson Catherine Hill said in a statement to CNN Business on Thursday.

In addition, Twitter’s general manager of consumer, Kayvon Beykpour, and revenue product lead, Bruce Falck, announced their departures from the company on Twitter Thursday. Hill confirmed the exits.

Beykpour, a seven-year veteran of the company, said his exit was not his decision. “This isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter … [Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal] asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction,” he said.

The company did not respond to a request for comment on whether the hiring freeze and executive exits are related to Musk’s acquisition, which is expected to close later this year, or to the broader tech market downturn. Social media rival Meta also recently announced plans to slow hiring as it grapples with slowing growth.

