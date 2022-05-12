Stolen Bay Area taxicab chase on Highway 101 ends in Soledad, suspect suffers major injuries

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- KION was at the end of a chase between a taxicab and police that began on Highway 101 and ended on Front Street and Moranda.

The chase began before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, and police said they were chasing the taxicab for miles.

Soledad Police said that when the stolen taxi entered the city it hit another car, the wall at the start of Soledad and several signs.

The suspect suffered major injuries from the collision and was taken to Natividad Medical Center for treatment. The driver of the red truck suffered minor injuries but the truck suffered major injuries, according to police.

KION reporters said they saw at least one smashed vehicle on the side of Highway 101 near Chualar.

KION called the taxicab company on the side of the smashed car, and they said they had a car stolen this morning at a Concord BART station.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.