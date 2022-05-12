Students taken to hospital for eating chips with narcotics in Southern California

PERRIS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Many kids at Enchanted Hills Elementary School were taken to the hospital late Thursday after allegedly eating chips laced with some narcotics.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies went to the school around 11:30 a.m. after students got sick. A student brought Cheetos laced with narcotics and shared them with other students.

The narcotic is unknown, authorities said, but there are reports that the food was chips or Cheetos.

Authorities could not confirm how many students were involved. Still, one parent whose daughter was taken to Menifee Valley Medical Center said at least nine fourth-graders became sick, said our sister Los Angeles station.