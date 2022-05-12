Russian minister imprisoned for oil-related bribery released

The highest-ranking Russian official to go to prison in nearly two decades has been released after serving more than half of an eight-year sentence for bribery. A court granted former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev parole last month. Russian state television showed images of what it said was a convoy of cars taking him away from the Tver prison on Thursday. Ulyukayev was detained in 2016 at the headquarters of Russia’s largest oil producer. Prosecutors alleged he had accepted a $2 million bribe from Rosneft’s chief executive, an associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.. The circumstances of the case sparked speculation that Ulyukayev was caught in a Kremlin power play.