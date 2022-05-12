Party official: Wickremesinghe to be appointed Sri Lankan PM

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A party official says five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be reappointed in an effort to bring stability to the island nation, engulfed in a political and economic crisis. The official of Wickremesinghe’s party says more than 160 lawmakers in the 225-seat Parliament support his selection, but this could not be verified independently. Mahinda Rajakapsa resigned as prime minister on Monday following violent attacks by government supporters on peaceful protesters which triggered a wave of violence across the country. Nine people died and more than 200 have been injured. The government hopes to end the crisis and restore international credibility as it negotiates an economic bailout package.