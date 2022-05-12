Monterey Police investigating shots fired into occupied residence

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)--- Monterey Police said they are investigating a case where shots were fired into an occupied residence on the 300 block of Dela Vina Avenue at 11:48 p.m. on May 5.

Officers initially said they couldn't determine if someone shot at the dwelling. When officers returned the next morning they found evidence that supported that someone shot at the occupied residence.

Police say nobody was injured in this incident but that they are actively looking for leads.

Monterey Police are asking residents in the area of Dela Vina/ Monteico with surveillance video between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. on May 5 to contact Detective Lidio Soriano at 831-646-3812 or at soriano@monterey.org.

The anymous tip line can be reached by calling 831-646-3840.