Monterey Police investigating shot fired into occupied apartment

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 12, 2022, at 11:10 a.m.-- Monterey Police tell KION that someone was shooting outside an apartment complex, and a bullet struck the building.

Police add that they are not sure if the shooting was targeted, but they are using video obtained to help find a suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY

Monterey Police said they are investigating a case where shots were fired into an occupied residence on the 300 block of Dela Vina Avenue at 11:48 p.m. on May 5.

Officers initially said they couldn't determine if someone shot at the dwelling. When officers returned the following day, they found evidence that supported that someone shot at the occupied residence.

Police say nobody was injured in this incident but that they are actively looking for leads.

Monterey Police are asking residents in the area of Dela Vina/ Monteico with surveillance video between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. on May 5 to contact Detective Lidio Soriano at 831-646-3812 or soriano@monterey.org.

The anonymous tip line can be reached by calling 831-646-3840.