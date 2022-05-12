Floodwaters force thousands to evacuate in western Canada

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — All 4,000 people in the Northwest Territories town of Hay River have been ordered to evacuate due to floodwaters that have reached the community’s downtown area. Chief April Martel of the Kátł’odeeche First Nation told her entire community to leave for safer ground on Wednesday as western Canada struggle with some of the worst flooding in decades. Earlier in the day, a section of ice broke away, sending a fresh surge of water toward Hay River. The downtown was covered in a foot or more of water within minutes. Some residents reported being rescued from their homes by boat.