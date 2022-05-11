Yepez, Mikolas carry Cardinals to 10-1 win over Orioles

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Juan Yepez homered and Miles Mikolas pitched seven strong innings, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 10-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Yepez has reached base in all seven games since being recalled from the minors on May 3. His second-inning homer kickstarted a three-run outburts. Mikolas gave up one run on four hits. He has allowed two runs or less in all seven starts this season. Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan and Tommy Edman each added two RBI. Baltimore had a season-high three-game winning streak halted.