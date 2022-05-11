Union at Mexico GM plant says deal reached on new contract

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The union at a General Motors assembly plant in northern Mexico reached an agreement for a new contract with the company that it says improves conditions for workers, a goal of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact. The Independent Union of Auto Industry Workers, known by its initials in Spanish as Sinttia, won a vote by workers in February to oust the old-guard, pro-company Confederation of Mexican Workers, the CTM, which long dominated the plant. Sinttia said in a statement Tuesday that the new contract “improves labor conditions in all ways,” including salary increases above inflation and other benefits.