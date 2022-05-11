COVID-19 exposure at community meeting, City of Seaside responds

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Monday night, when community members met to discuss the selection of a new Police Chief, sources told KION that someone at the meeting tested positive for COVID-19 and may have exposed about 40 people.

Consulting firm Bob Murray and Associates met with a group of city leaders to discuss the vetting process for searching for a new Seaside Police Chief at a meeting at the Embassy suites conference room.

At the meeting, Seaside's Mayor and some council members were present.

Councilmember Alex Arrazola can also say, "someone tested positive and the City of Seaside is working to call everyone who attended."

A community meeting had been scheduled for Thursday to allow community input on the search for a new Seaside Police Chief.

The City of Seaside sent out the following statement: