COVID-19 exposure at community meeting, City of Seaside responds
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Monday night, when community members met to discuss the selection of a new Police Chief, sources told KION that someone at the meeting tested positive for COVID-19 and may have exposed about 40 people.
Consulting firm Bob Murray and Associates met with a group of city leaders to discuss the vetting process for searching for a new Seaside Police Chief at a meeting at the Embassy suites conference room.
At the meeting, Seaside's Mayor and some council members were present.
Councilmember Alex Arrazola can also say, "someone tested positive and the City of Seaside is working to call everyone who attended."
A community meeting had been scheduled for Thursday to allow community input on the search for a new Seaside Police Chief.
The City of Seaside sent out the following statement:
We have been notified that an individual present at the City of Seaside’s Police Chief Community Forum has tested positive for COVID-19. The community meeting was held at the Embassy Suites on May 9, 2022, from 7:00 p.m. – approximately 9:30 p.m.
As such, based on the information we have at this time, individuals participating at the Police Chief Community Forum during the times noted above may have been exposed to this virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more in a 24-hour period) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. If you experience symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, coughing or shortness of breath), please contact your health care provider. The City of Seaside will keep all medical information confidential and will only disclose it on a need-to-know basis, as permitted by law.
If you believe you have had a close contact exposure to COVID-19, please follow the California guidelines for isolation and quarantine that can be found at: https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/home/showpublisheddocument/108383/637774159001730000
Please get vaccinated and boosted, consider wearing a mask in public spaces, and stay home if you are ill.City of Seaside
