Relegated Watford hires Rob Edwards as next manager

WATFORD, England (AP) — Watford has hired Rob Edwards to succeed Roy Hodgson as manager starting next season when the relegated Premier League club plays in the second tier. The 39-year-old Edwards helped lead Forest Green to the title in League Two — England’s fourth division — this season. Forest Green says it was disappointed claiming that negotiations took place “behind our backs.” Watford became the second team to be relegated from the Premier League this season after losing at Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday. The 74-year-old Hodgson will leave Watford having failed in his short-term mission to prevent the club from making an immediate return to the Championship.