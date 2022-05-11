Rapper Gunna booked into jail on racketeering charge

ATLANTA (AP) — The rapper Gunna was booked into a jail in Atlanta Wednesday on a racketeering charge after he was indicted with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people. An indictment filed Monday in Fulton County Superior Court accuses Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, of violating Georgia’s organized crime law. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on the charges. The indictment includes a wide-ranging list of 181 gang-related acts that prosecutors say were committed starting in 2013, including murders, shootings and carjackings that they promoted in songs and on social media.