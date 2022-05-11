Police officers save choking 3-month old baby

By WBZ Staff

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Two Springfield police officers teamed up to save a choking baby earlier this week.

Officers Luis Rodriguez and Christopher Charles were on a construction detail Monday afternoon when a woman drove up next to them, screaming that her baby wasn’t breathing. Rodriguez started CPR.

“Your training and instincts start to kick in immediately,” Rodriguez told reporters Wednesday. “I started patting the baby on the back and had her face down on his forearm firmly gripping the baby’s face. Not even within 30 seconds the baby started responding.”

The baby was taken to the hospital and released later in the day.

“There was no thought process in the moment, it was just all act, act and hope for the best and it did,” Charles said.

Police released body camera video of the rescue Wednesday.

“I am so proud of these officers who immediately took action, kept their composure in a stressful situation and worked together to help this baby,” Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement.

