Louisiana gov slams bill that could jail women for abortion

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is emphatically opposing legislation that could subject women to prosecution and prison for getting abortions. Edwards is a Democrat who has long broken from his party to support anti-abortion legislation. But he said the bill by Rep. Danny McCormick, an Oil City Republican, is “anti-woman.” He called it “patently unconstitutional” and said it would criminalize some types of contraception and parts of the in vitro fertilization process. McCormick’s bill has also drawn opposition from the anti-abortion organization Louisiana Right to Life, as well as numerous groups supporting abortion rights. It’s scheduled for House debate Thursday.