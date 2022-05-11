Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:47 PM

Groundbreaking for Santa Cruz County affordable housing held

Calista Silva KION

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A groundbreaking was held Wednesday at a site that will provide 57 affordable housing units in Santa Cruz County.

The location at 1500 Capitola Road is commencing its final phase for the first mixed-use, affordable housing, and healthcare community in Santa Cruz County.

This project is being developed by MidPen Housing and was helped financed by the County of Santa Cruz, Housing Authority of the County of Santa Cruz, Central Coast Community Energy and others.

News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content