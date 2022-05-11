Groundbreaking for Santa Cruz County affordable housing held

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A groundbreaking was held Wednesday at a site that will provide 57 affordable housing units in Santa Cruz County.

The location at 1500 Capitola Road is commencing its final phase for the first mixed-use, affordable housing, and healthcare community in Santa Cruz County.

This project is being developed by MidPen Housing and was helped financed by the County of Santa Cruz, Housing Authority of the County of Santa Cruz, Central Coast Community Energy and others.