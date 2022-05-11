French court probes torture claims against Interpol official

PARIS (AP) — Investigative judges in France have opened a probe into torture allegations against Interpol president Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi of the United Arab Emirates. Two British citizens who had both been detained in the UAE gave evidence against him on Wednesday at the Paris Tribunal that specializes in crimes against humanity and war crimes. Al-Raisi was elected for a four-year term as Interpol president in November. Matthew Hedges and Ali Issa Ahmad filed a criminal complaint against al-Raisi in France in October under the principle of universal jurisdiction. Interpol is headquartered in Lyon.