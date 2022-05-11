Chytil scores in 3rd, Rangers beat Penguins 5-3 in Game 5

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Filip Chytil scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the New York Rangers staved off elimination with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Jacob Trouba and Alexis Lafrenière each had a goal and an assist and Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin had 27 saves. Jake Guentzel had two goals and Kris Letang also scored for Pittsburgh which leads the best of seven series 3-2 but lost Sidney Crosby to an apparent injury in the second period. Evgeni Malkin had two assists and Louis Domingue made 29 saves. Game 6 is Friday in Pittsburgh.