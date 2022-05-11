Chinese ambassador says Solomons pact no threat to Australia

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese ambassador says China’s engagement with South Pacific island countries poses no threat to Australia, responding to fears that Beijing will establish a military foothold in the Solomon Islands. China’s envoy to Australia attempted to reassure his host nation in a newspaper opinion piece as reports emerged of a planned trip by a high-level Chinese delegation to the Solomons following the completion of a bilateral security pact. The ambassador wrote in The Australian Financial Review that the cooperation between China and the South Pacific island countries will by no means threaten Australia’s security. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he disagrees. Australia and the U.S. fear the China-Solomons pact will result in a Chinese naval base on Australia’s doorstep.