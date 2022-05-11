Skip to Content
Brazil friendly game vs. Argentina canceled; Jesus recalled

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s friendly match against rival Argentina scheduled for June in Australia has been canceled. The game was planned as part of Brazil’s preparations for the World Cup, but Brazilian soccer confederation coordinator Juninho Paulista says that their Argentina counterparts made the decision to call it off. Argentina’s soccer federation did not make public comments on the issue. Brazil will play friendlies against South Korea and Japan in Asia on June 2 and 6, respectively, and now will seek an African opponent for the June 11 slot.

