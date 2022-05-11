Bill Gates has Covid

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Bill Gates said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The outspoken vaccine advocate said on Twitter he’s “experiencing mild symptoms” and he’s “following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again.” Gates added that he’s “fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted.”

The billionaire Microsoft founder also said Tuesday that the Gates Foundation was “coming together” for the first time two years and that he’s meeting them virtually on Microsoft Teams (where else?).

“We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again,” he said.

Gates has spoken often about mitigation efforts and how to prevent the next pandemic. He told CNN International anchor Becky Anderson late last year about his hopes of having the Covid-19 pandemic under control by 2023. He predicts that with expanded vaccine availability, that next year the world “won’t have the level disruption we have had for the first three years of this.”

In total, the Gates Foundation has committed at least $1.75 billion to support the global response to Covid-19.

Gates’ new book, “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic,” hit shelves last week.

