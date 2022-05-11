Aptos High School student wins congressional photography competition, art will be displayed at US Capitol

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- An Aptos High School student's photograph placed 1st at the 20th Congressional Art Competition “An Artistic Discovery.”

Michelle Lopez-Rubio's photo titled “Sacrificing My Father’s Hands" will be displayed at the U.S. Capitola for an entire year along with other Congressional District winners.

“I was shocked that my photo was even selected for the competition, and after learning I won, I felt honored and grateful," said Lopez-Rubio. "This photo was about bringing light to what field workers have to go through every day. Experiencing it firsthand, it felt very personal to photograph, but I didn’t think much of it at the time. I hope that this photo getting so much attention can help improve the conditions of field workers.”

In June, she will travel to Washington DC with her sister to be recognized and see her piece exhibited.

“At PVUSD, we recognize the profound influence of arts in education, and we are proud to have opportunities for our students to explore their artistic talent. Congratulations to Michelle Lopez-Rubio for having created such a touching piece that will be enjoyed by the millions of visitors the U.S. Capitol sees annually. It is not only a heartfelt photograph but also a strong representation of our community, and we are proud to celebrate this recognition,” stated Dr. Michelle Rodriguez, Superintendent of Schools at PVUSD.

Two other Aptos High School students submitted entries as well.

Anna Spurlock submitted "From Within," and Autumn Zaretsky submitted "A Dog's Love."