Tom Brady signs 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports for retirement

All-Pro Reels / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

(KION-TV)-- Fox Sports has announced they have signed the legendary 7X Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady to a 10-year $375 million contract to become their lead analyst after he retires.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at Fox Sports as our lead analyst," said Fox Sports in a tweet.

The San Mateo native recently announced he was playing the 2022-2023 season and previously said he would retire at age 45; he is currently 44.

