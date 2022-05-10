Robbie Ray pitchers Mariners past Phillies 5-4

By DAIMON EKLUND

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray pitched into the sixth inning and had 10 strikeouts, the most by a Seattle pitcher this season, and the Mariners beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4. Ray gave up two runs on two hits while walking two in 5 2/3 innings. Nick Castellanos, Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura had solo homers for Philadelphia, which has lost six of eight. Phillies manager Joe Girardi was ejected in the second inning for arguing when the Mariners’ Adam Frazier was called safe after inadvertently knocking the ball out of first baseman Hoskins’ glove on a play that led to a Seattle run.