Monterey County Board of Supervisors looking to be champion in reproductive freedom

SALINAS, Calif. – On Tuesday, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors will be reading a resolution that will declare the County a Champion of Reproductive rights. The resolution was placed on the agenda by Supervisor Wendy Root Askew and Supervisor Mary L. Adams in response to the leaking of Supreme Court documents.

A press conference will also be held at noon.

Last week, the California Catholic Conference said in a statement, "The leak of the draft Supreme Court ruling in the Dobbs case triggered the governor and California legislative leadership to announce its intent to create a California constitutional amendment to protect the right to abortion. This will destroy lives, families and significantly limit the ability of the Catholic Church in California to protect the unborn."

KION also reached out to Monterey Peninsula for Life, a local Pro-Life group on the Central Coast, and is working on a response.

The California Catholic Conference released the following statement in response to Dobbs leak:

"This is the moment for the Church and its 12 million Catholics to engage with their communities, actively and publicly oppose this amendment, and fulfill our baptismal responsibility to protect life at every stage and at every opportunity."

