House passage of $40B Ukraine aid bill expected, Senate next

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is debating a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package that beefs up President Joe Biden’s initial request. The measure signals a magnified U.S. commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody three-month-old invasion. The bill was expected to win wide bipartisan support. It contains $7 billion more than Biden’s plan from last month that’s evenly divided between defense and humanitarian programs. The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the war’s crippling of Ukraine’s normally robust production of many crops.