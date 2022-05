GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Greenfield Police said a man was arrested on "multiple firearm-related charges, brandishing a firearm and criminal threats" Tuesday at around 1 p.m.

Police said Leonel Sedano was on Oak Avenue and 12th Street brandishing a Smith and Wesson .38 revolver at someone. A victim reported that Sedano was threatening him with a firearm.

Sedano was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail.