Danish inflation hits 6.7%; highest since 1984

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government says the country’s inflation rate has increased to 6.7% in April in its highest level since 1984 as electricity and heating prices spike. Official figures from Statistics Denmark released Tuesday show that the consumer price index rose from 5.4% in March. The agency said that it is largely price changes in goods that raise the annual increase in the consumer price index. Goods have risen by an average of 10.3% and that was the highest annual increase since November 1982 when the annual increase also was 10.3%.