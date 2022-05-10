Anti-abortion Senate Democrat backs abortion rights bill

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARC LEVY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, one of the last anti-abortion rights Democrats on Capitol Hill, says he would support a bill to write the rights into federal law. The issue is coming up Wednesday as Democrats respond to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. Casey is casting his new position as a reaction to what he characterizes as a surprising move by Republicans in Congress to try to effectively ban abortion nationwide. In the past, Casey has pushed to reduce the number of abortions through boosting support for health care and contraception.