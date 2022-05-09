Skip to Content
Sam Klemek appointed Acting Salinas Fire Chief

Lisa Principi

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The City of Salinas has announced that a 32-year fire service veteran in Monterey County has been appointed  Acting Fire Chief for the City of Salinas.

Sam Klemek has spent the last 22-years with the Salinas Fire Department and will serve beginning Monday.

Former Salinas Fire Chief Michele Vaughn retired Sunday.

READ MORE: Happy retirement Salinas Fire Chief Michele Vaughn

Recruitment for a permanent Salinas Fire Chief is in progress and is expected to be finished by June.

News
