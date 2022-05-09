Police: 6 shot, 3 fatally at a greater Atlanta condo complex

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in the greater Atlanta area has left three people dead and three others wounded. Police in Dekalb County said the six people were shot Sunday night at a condominium complex near Clarkston in an eastern suburb of Atlanta. A police spokesman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 911 callers reported shots fired shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday and that officers found five people shot, three fatally. The newspaper report added the two wounded were taken to hospitals with serious injuries and a final shooting victim arrived later at a hospital. The condition of the sixth victim wasn’t immediately known and police said they made no immediate arrests.