Pelosi: Buying Russian oil funds invasion of Ukraine

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made energy independence more important than ever during a climate conference in South Florida. Pelosi said Monday during the opening session of the Aspen Ideas: Climate 2022 in Miami Beach that the House has already passed legislation to combat climate change, and they continue to work with the Senate to gain bipartisan support. Pelosi, who visited Ukraine earlier this month, said climate change has always been an issue of health, economics and security, and she pointed out that nations that have bought oil from Russia, including the U.S. and some European countries, have effectively funded the attack on Ukraine.