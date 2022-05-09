New Era Cap CEO charged after parking lot altercation

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The head of the company that makes baseball caps for the country’s biggest sports leagues was arraigned on a felony charge in Buffalo, New York. The CEO of New Era Cap, Christopher Koch, was charged with reckless endangerment on Monday. Prosecutors say he drove his vehicle toward his girlfriend’s ex-husband during an argument over the weekend. Prosecutors say the man jumped out of the way to avoid being hit and hurt his hand. Koch’s attorney says there was a traffic accident but that Koch didn’t commit any crime. The charge carries a maximum seven-year prison term. The 61-year-old Koch was released without bail.