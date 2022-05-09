Mother of 3 children found dead in residence arrested for murder; juvenile also arrested

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

WEST HILLS, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A mother and a teenage boy have been arrested in the deaths of three children found unresponsive in their West Hills home.

Angela Dawn Flores, 38, was arrested on three counts of murder and is being held Monday morning on $6 million bail. Police say a 16-year-old was also arrested on one count of murder and is being held without bail at Sylmar Juvenile Hall.

Authorities checking out a report of assault with a deadly weapon at a home in the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday found the three children, a 12-year-old girl and 8-year-old twin boys, unresponsive in the home. The cause of their deaths was not released.

Officers told CBSLA Reporter Joy Benedict that the victims appeared to be dead for several hours, and suspected that they had died at some point on Saturday.

Neighbors told Benedict that the mother of the children had been acting erratically on Saturday night.

The mother was heard screaming, yelling, praying and lighting candles at other homes on the street.

“I heard someone screaming, ‘My family is abusing me,’ and all kinds of nonsense. I couldn’t make out what it was.” Prisila Canales told CBSLA. “I guess at that time she was in our neighbor’s yard … burning a candle and she had the Bible out.”

Neighbors called 911 and the woman was taken to a hospital for mental health treatment hours before the discovery was made. According to the LAPD, Flores admitted to killing her children with the assistance of the 16-year-old.

Canales lives just two houses down from the scene of the tragedy. She detailed the moments that the mother was taken away from the scene on a stretcher.

“She kept popping up, jumping up saying, ‘Where’s my Bible? Where’s my Bible?” she said.

“It’s tragic to think that those three kids, the last thing they saw was their mother’s face…. it’s horrible,” Canales said.

The investigation into the murders is continuing. Anyone with information about the investigation can call the LAPD’s Abused Child Section, Juvenile Division, at (213) 486-0500.

