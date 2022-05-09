Midge Decter, leading neo-conservative, dead at 94

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Neo-conservative writer and commentator Midge Decter has died. Decter, the wife of retired Commentary editor and fellow neoconservative Norman Podhoretz, was 94. She was a prominent writer and commentator who in blunt and tenacious style opposed the cultural revolution of the 1960s and the rise of feminism, affirmative action and the gay rights movement. Like her husband, Decter was a Democrat repelled in the ’60s and after by what she called “heedless and mindless” politics of the left. Her books included “Liberal Parents, Radical Children,” “The New Chastity” and the memoir “An Old Wife’s Tale.”