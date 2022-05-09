Maine baby eel industry had one of most successful seasons

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s baby eel fishing industry is wrapping up one of the most successful seasons in its history. Maine is the only state in the country with a significant fishery for baby eels, which are also called elvers. They’re sold to Asian aquaculture companies that raise them to maturity for use as food. State regulators say fishermen have just about tapped out the season’s quota of about 9,300 pounds of eels. Regulators said Monday the eels were worth nearly $20 million at the docks, with a per pound price of $2,162. Those are significant jumps from last year.