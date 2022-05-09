Kentucky football player charged with DUI, careless driving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky football player has been charged with drunken driving. News outlets cited an arrest affidavit in reporting that 24-year-old running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was arrested Sunday and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and driving without tail lamps. The citation says a University of Kentucky Police officer pulled over a black Dodge Durango that was “not maintaining its designated operating lane” and did not have its taillights activated. The officer wrote that Rodriguez had slurred speech and there was “an odor of alcoholic beverages coming from within the vehicle.”