Horford, Tatum help Celtics even series with 116-108 victory

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Al Horford and Jayson Tatum scored 30 points each and led the Boston Celtics’ fourth-quarter comeback in a 116-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks that tied their Eastern Conference semifinal at two games apiece. The best-of-seven series continues Wednesday with Game 5 in Boston. Horford scored 16 points and Tatum 12 in the fourth quarter alone to help the Celtics outscore the defending NBA champion Bucks 43-28 in the final period. Horford’s 30 points were a career playoff high for the 35-year-old veteran.