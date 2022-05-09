Democrats want to boost Biden Ukraine aid plan to near $40B

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are preparing a plan that would boost President Joe Biden’s requested $33 billion Ukraine aid package to nearly $40 billion. A House vote is possible as soon as Tuesday. The planning was described by two people familiar with lawmakers’ thinking who were not authorized to describe it publicly. The measure would not include any of the additional billions in pandemic spending that the president has wanted included in the plan. Democrats say a push for a separate pandemic measure would come later. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in its 11th week and showing signs of becoming a grinding, long-term war.