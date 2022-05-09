Cypriot police probe car arson, fan attack after soccer game

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriot police say six cars were deliberately set ablaze a short distance from the soccer stadium where league leader Apollon Limassol played second-place APOEL Nicosia. Police say the arson attack occurred 30 minutes before the end of Sunday’s match. Apollon won 3-2 to give the Limassol team a four-point cushion over APOEL with two matches left in the season. A recent spate of soccer-related violence prompted Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to order a detailed report into the incidents and to urge police to beef up security during matches.