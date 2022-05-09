Culinary academy at Rancho Cielo helps local youth strive for success

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)- For over a decade the culinary academy at Rancho Cielo mixes work experience

along with classroom training to students all throughout the central coast.

The executive chef for the program Estevan Jimenez understands all people learn differently



"We recognize the path of success for everybody is a little bit different," said Jimenez.



A typical day in the kitchen is more than just tasty recipes. Take student Carlos Guajardo Bravo

for example. A diligent student who has been there since the summer. He

has learned lessons beyond the kitchen.



"I've learned not only to become a better professional person but I've also

learned how to perfect my craft and this is where I want to be I've learned

so much so many techniques in the kitchen," stated Guajardo.



And paying it forward is something that is all too familiar to the ranch.

Assistant Chef Instructor Christian Martinez has made a journey back to educate others.



"To help out the place that helped me there's no better way to repay in my

opinion. So my goal was to pay back this place any way that I could"



And helping out has an outcome bigger than one could ever imagine.



"I'm actually working right now to go to the Escoffier culinary school in

Texas and pursue my dream and this is my ultimate goal is to just become a

chef," said Guajardo..



One of the bigger aspects of learning to cook, is learning from each other.



"A few weeks ago I was being head teacher and I taught them how to make

frittata and seeing them all make the frittata like I'm gonna make this at

home it’s so delicious like yes that is exactly what I want. I want people

learn"



And who doesn’t love to learn something new?



"I've cooked with so many different ingredients that I've never thought I'd

ever touch. You get a feel of different cultures"



But outside the kitchen, other lessons are taught as well. Students also

have the opportunity to learn hospitality techniques. Laura Nicola is the front of house instructor for the kitchen. She teaches them key hospitality techniques.



"Why is it important to make eye contact, how should I make a first

impression, what is a good handshake feel like and look like," said Nicola



With hospitality being the second largest industry in Monterey County, Chef

EJ leaves most with this good advice.



"Their learning how to be good team members, their learning effective

communication their learning how to work with people that they might not

even enjoy working with and how to achieve common goals."