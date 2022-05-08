UN agency chief resigns after probe into its investments

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief has accepted the resignation of the head of a U,N. agency that had been under investigation for questionable investments. Grete Faremo of Norway had been executive director of the U.N. Office for Project Services since August 2014. The office provides “infrastructure, procurement and project management services” to promote sustainable development. Faremo’s resignation was effective Sunday and it follows a New York Times report that the agency made “a baffling series of financial decisions” that purportedly led to $25 million in losses. The report followed an April 16 article saying that the agency “is owed tens of millions of dollars.”