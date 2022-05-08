Israel captures Palestinians who killed 3 in stabbing attack

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police say they have captured two Palestinians who killed three people in a stabbing attack last week. The men were found Sunday near a quarry not far from the city where the stabbing occurred. Israel launched a massive manhunt for the assailants, who after carrying out the stabbing rampage, fled the scene. Residents were asked to be on alert and not to pick up hitchhikers. Police identified the attackers as 19- and 20-year-old men from the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. The stabbing on Thursday, Israel’s Independence Day, was the latest in a series of deadly assaults deep inside the country in recent weeks.