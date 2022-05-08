Impressive Alcaraz wins in Madrid for 4th title of the year

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has capped another impressive week with a straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev to win the Madrid Open and become the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles. The Spanish teenage sensation was coming off victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. He comfortably defeated No. 3 Zverev 6-3, 6-1. It was the seventh straight win over a top-10 player for the 19-year-old Alcaraz, and his tour-leading fourth title of the year. He also has the most wins this season with 28.