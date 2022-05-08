German state election offers test amid Ukraine crisis

VIENNA (AP) — The northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein is holding an election Sunday that offers a test at the ballot box for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government amid its handling of the war in Ukraine. Polls before the election for the state legislature point to a solid lead for the center-right Christian Democratic Union, which is in opposition at the national level. The vote is expected to be a bright spot for the CDU, which has suffered losses in recent months. Sunday’s election comes after a turbulent few months for Scholz, who took office in December at the head of a three-party coalition government. In recent weeks, Scholz has faced criticism for his approach to the war in Ukraine.