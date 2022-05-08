First lady Jill Biden makes unannounced trip to Ukraine

By Kate Bennett, CNN

First lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip on Sunday to Uzhhorod, Ukraine, a small city in the far southwestern corner of the country.

At a converted school that now serves as temporary housing for displaced citizens, Biden met with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, who has not been seen in public since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Jill Biden is the latest high-profile American and the first family member of President Joe Biden to visit the war-torn country in recent weeks.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

