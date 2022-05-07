Rich Strike finishes first at the 148th Kentucky Derby
By Kevin Dotson, CNN
In a stunning upset, Rich Strike crossed the finish line first at the 148th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Before the race, Rich Strike was seen on the derby’s website as having 80-1 odds.
The Kentucky-born horse is owned by RED TR-Racing, LLC, according to the derby’s website.
Dubbed the “Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” — a nod to its approximate run time — the Derby is the first race in US horse racing’s coveted Triple Crown, which also includes the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments